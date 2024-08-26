VIDEO of SALIM SWALEH bragging about how he was close to power emerges - He is now broke, jobless, and suicidal after being fired from his lucrative government job.


Monday, August 26, 2024 - Former NTV presenter Salim Swaleh is trending after he posted a video begging for forgiveness from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi after being fired.

Swaleh was fired from his position as the Director of Press at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary on allegations that he was involved in a Ksh5.8 million scandal.

He was accused of renting his office to fraudsters who impersonated government officials to conduct clandestine dealings. 

A few months before he was fired, he was interviewed by one of the local journalists.

He was over the moon bragging about how he was close to power as he relaxed in his posh office.

Watch the video.

He is now crying and begging for forgiveness after things went south.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments