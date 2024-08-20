Salim Waziri: 1xBet's activities in Kenya go beyond the usual bookmaker





Bookmaker 1xBet continues promoting sports in Africa and will be the title sponsor of the Waziri Cup, a charity tournament in Webuye for the second year in a row. Participants will compete in three favorite sports: football, basketball, and rugby. The event will also implement important social initiatives aimed at supporting residents.

We spoke to the competition's founder, Salim Waziri, who shared his plans for this year. "Last time, we saw how sport can unite and inspire, so we were happy with the initiative to hold another charity tournament," says Salim. "We are pleased that 1xBet's activities in Kenya go beyond a regular bookmaker. Together, we want to bring joy, help locals, and involve young people in a healthy lifestyle. We are confident that sport is a powerful tool for positive societal change."

This year, the event's status has grown significantly. The Waziri Cup will feature 32 squads, including Kenya's top football division representatives. One is Nzoia Sugar FC, a Premier League participant last season. The organizers have increased the number of football pitches from 3 to 6 so that even more spectators can attend the matches. Such attention to football is no accident - the previous year, the competition helped many young talents find new teams. For example, Collins Sichenje showed himself well at the Waziri Cup and is currently playing in the European Cups as part of Vojvodina from Serbia. Over 10 more players received invitations from professional clubs in Kenya.

"Working with 1xBet has significantly increased the tournament's prestige. I am very excited and can't wait for the first matches - we expect more than 6,000 sports fans at the Waziri Cup 2024. I am also looking forward to launching a new county-level project involving 60 teams," Salim Waziri shared his impressions of working with 1xBet.

This year, 1xBet, together with the organizers, will provide meals for 1,500 people and hygiene kits for 3,000 girls, as well as donate 100 wheelchairs to those in need. The finals will feature performances by famous artists, and then a large-scale afterparty awaits the players and spectators.

Last year, 1xBet sponsored the Waziri Super Cup, which brought together 24 squads. Then, over 4,000 visitors attended the final games, and the event became a real sports festival. The betting company 1xBet also supported low-income residents and helped open a car wash, where some competition participants work.

"The car wash project is thriving, and the youth involved now can make a living for their families. They have even purchased an extra car with the profits from the business. On behalf of the Webuye people, I express my sincere gratitude to 1xBet," said Salim Waziri.