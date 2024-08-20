RUTO’s promise to content creators on Facebook monetization is yet to be fulfilled as Meta speaks - Is this another empty promise? (LOOK).





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, has responded to concern raised by Kenyan musician and content creator Michael Bundi over the monetization program rollout promise in Kenya beginning early this month.

President William Ruto had announced that the program would be rolled out on August 6, 2024, following his meeting with Meta chiefs at State House a few months ago.

“Beginning today, Kenyan content creators can monetize their videos on Meta platforms.

"We urge our creatives to take advantage of this opportunity to not only enhance their incomes but also create job opportunities for others.

"We will continue to seek more opportunities for our youth to explore their talents.” the president stated on August 6.

On Sunday, August 18, Bundi shared his frustrations over an email he received from Meta, indicating that the monetization program was not yet available in Kenya.

“Hi Michael, thank you for contacting us again. At the moment, you are pre-registered for ad breaks.

"Your country is not supported at this time but the program is expanding! You will automatically gain access if we expand to your country.” The email read.

Expressing his disappointment, Bundi reacted, “Unfortunately, the in-stream ads monetization announced by William Ruto and Moon Baz has not taken effect in Kenya.

"This is the latest message I have received from Facebook. As a creator, I am very disappointed. No words!”

Moon Baz acknowledged the issue and assured users that the company was addressing it.

“We are looking into this,” Baz responded to Bundi, without offering any timelines.

