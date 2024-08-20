Is RUTO using the same woman to launch different projects? State House reacts and sets the record straight.





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed has refuted claims that President William Ruto was using the same woman in launching multiple products.

In the last five days, a section of Kenyans called out the Head of State, accusing him of using the same face over and over and blaming him for hoodwinking them in project launches.

Hussein dismissed the claims as fake, providing photo evidence of different women the president met and had tea with in their homes.

"Do not mislead Kenyans Dictator Watch (an X account) and others. It’s not true that same woman was at different locations of the President’s development tours," he stated and presented the facts.

In his explanation, Hussein revealed that the President met Ruth Moraa, whose face had gone viral, on August 13 when Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) upgraded her posho mill by installing an electric motor.

Moraa was in the company of her husband William in Kisii County.

On the day of the visit, two photos were taken of the Head of State having breakfast with the couple and then inspecting the posho mill.

"Same homestead; different photos; having breakfast, Mama Moraa’s posho meal & family photo. She was not in Embu," she explained.

In a separate set of photos, the spokesperson revealed that Ruto visited the family of Mama Lydia during the commissioning of the Last Mile Projects in Mbeere North at Cianthia village in Embu County on August 7.

"The project serves 171 households, Cianthia Primary School, and Cianthia Secondary School. See photos below," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST