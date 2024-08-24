RUTO ignores Gen Zs as he re-appoints MOSES KURIA, ELIUD OWALO and DENNIS ITUMBI to lucrative posts in his Government





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has ignored calls from young Kenyans, commonly known as Gen Z, who in June urged him to fire arrogant cabinet secretaries like Moses Kuria, who was then the Public Service CS.

Though Ruto appeared to fire his cabinet after Gen Z nearly overthrew his government, he is slowly reappointing those he dismissed, making it seem like a return to the status quo.

On Friday, Ruto, in a Gazette Notice, appointed Moses Kuria and former ICT CS, Eliud Owalo to senior posts in his administration.

Kuria was appointed as a Senior Adviser in the President's Council of Economic Advisers, while Owalo was named Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management.

“To support the Executive Office of the President in delivering its mandate, His Excellency the President has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Eliud Owalo, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management,” Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said in a statement.

“To bolster implementation of the Bottom Up Economic Agenda Plan by the broad-based government, the Head of State and Government has caused the appointment of Moses Kuria, as a Senior Adviser in his Council of Economic Advisers."

The Kenyan DAILY POST