RUTO fires IRUNGU NYAKERA as KEMSA Board chairperson and replaces him with former Narok Governor TUNAI.





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has, in a Gazette Notice, revoked the appointment of Farmers Party of Kenya leader Irungu Nyakera as the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) Board chairman.

Nyakera has been the head of the institution since May 15, 2023.

He was to serve for three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I...appoint Samuel Tunai as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority," the notice reads in part.

Tunai is set to serve for a period of three years, with the appointment taking effect on August 23, 2024.

"The appointment of Irungu Nyakera is revoked," President Ruto said.

He has, however, been appointed as the chairperson of the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) for a three-year term.

The appointment of Adelina Mwau as KICC chairperson has been revoked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST