RAILA officially launches his AU Chairmanship bid as he unveils his manifesto and his rich academic credentials – Look! This will dwarf his rivals

Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has officially launched his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson post.
Raila also unveiled his academic and
professional credentials which speak volumes of the man who wants to be at the
helm of AU.
In a strategic move to garner support across the continent, Raila outlined a manifesto that reflects on Economic Transformation, Enhancing Intra-African Trade, Financial Independence, Gender Equity and Equality, Agricultural Transformation, Climate Action, and Continental Integration.
Odinga's emphasis on peace and security stands out as
a cornerstone of his vision.
He has articulated a clear strategy to address
the root causes of instability across Africa, aiming to create a conducive
environment for development and prosperity.
Baba’s candidacy now set to be officially
endorsed by President William Ruto next week, positions him as a formidable
contender for one of Africa's most influential roles.
Raila holds a master of Science in Mechanical
Engineering and Production Technology from Magdeburg Technical School and
Otto-Von-Guericke University in Germany, highlighting his strong foundation in
technical disciplines.
Additionally, his expertise is broadened by
certificates in Senior Management from the Kenya Institute of Management,
Standardization, and Quality Control from the University of Denver in the US, as
well as Establishment of Natural Physical Standards from the National Bureau of
Standards & Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US, and Standards
Specification Writing from the British Standards Institution (BSI Group).
Beyond his academic prowess, Odinga's
contributions to thought leadership are notable. He authored The Quest for
Nationhood: Roadmap to Our Future* (2017) and Raila Odinga: The Flame of
Freedom (2013), both of which offer deep insights into his vision for Kenya and
Africa at large.
His publications are a testament to his
intellectual capacity and his commitment to articulating a transformative
vision for the continent.
