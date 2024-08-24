RAILA officially launches his AU Chairmanship bid as he unveils his manifesto and his rich academic credentials – Look! This will dwarf his rivals





Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has officially launched his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson post.

Raila also unveiled his academic and professional credentials which speak volumes of the man who wants to be at the helm of AU.

In a strategic move to garner support across the continent, Raila outlined a manifesto that reflects on Economic Transformation, Enhancing Intra-African Trade, Financial Independence, Gender Equity and Equality, Agricultural Transformation, Climate Action, and Continental Integration.

Odinga's emphasis on peace and security stands out as a cornerstone of his vision.

He has articulated a clear strategy to address the root causes of instability across Africa, aiming to create a conducive environment for development and prosperity.

Baba’s candidacy now set to be officially endorsed by President William Ruto next week, positions him as a formidable contender for one of Africa's most influential roles.

Raila holds a master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology from Magdeburg Technical School and Otto-Von-Guericke University in Germany, highlighting his strong foundation in technical disciplines.

Additionally, his expertise is broadened by certificates in Senior Management from the Kenya Institute of Management, Standardization, and Quality Control from the University of Denver in the US, as well as Establishment of Natural Physical Standards from the National Bureau of Standards & Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US, and Standards Specification Writing from the British Standards Institution (BSI Group).

Beyond his academic prowess, Odinga's contributions to thought leadership are notable. He authored The Quest for Nationhood: Roadmap to Our Future* (2017) and Raila Odinga: The Flame of Freedom (2013), both of which offer deep insights into his vision for Kenya and Africa at large.

His publications are a testament to his intellectual capacity and his commitment to articulating a transformative vision for the continent.

