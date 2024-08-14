RUTO hints at reviving Finance Bill 2024 despite over 50 Gen Zs dying while opposing it – This man is joking with Kenyans





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - President William Ruto has hinted at reviving the Finance Bill 2024, which he withdrew on June 26 after deadly anti-government protests by Gen Zs resulted in over 50 deaths and thousands sustaining injuries.

Speaking at Ekerubo in Nyaribari Masaba during his tour of the Gusii region on Tuesday, Ruto expressed concerns over several projects his administration had planned, now stalled due to a lack of funds.

The President stated that he was in a dilemma regarding the Sh130 billion he had set aside for road projects.

"Your MP had approached me over road projects in this area, but I have a big problem.

"I had planned that road, and I had allocated KSh130 billion for all other national roads.

"But some other people came out, made noise, and caused the Finance Bill to fail.

"I want us to agree on this: I must repeat that task. Or what do you think? Do I go back for it?" Ruto said.

The head of state emphasized the need to ensure funds are available, stating;

"I am the one who plans budgets, and after that, I tell MPs to pass it.

"Now the work is with your MP. When that Bill comes to Parliament, let them pass it quickly."

