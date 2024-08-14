Ghost workers, ghost pensioners, and non-existent schools receiving capitation - Ex-Treasury CS Prof. NJUGUNA NDUNG’U exposes rot in RUTO’s Government - Gen Zs were right.





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Former Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u, literally decided to ‘burn the house’ after he was 'evicted'

This is after he exposed the rot at the treasury, including payments to ghost workers and pensioners, and his call for an audit of the current education model.

The former CS noted that the government must reassess the education model, from basic to university levels, and align it with economic realities.

In the 2024/2025 budget, the education sector accounted for the largest share of the National Budget at 34.8 percent, amounting to over Sh654 billion, which is partly meant for capitation, infrastructure, and staffing of schools, especially Junior Secondary Schools.

He said: “Audit the School Capitation and Budgeting Process. The Education funding model is not sustainable and has to be reformed after a comprehensive auditing process.”

“It is a fact that we cannot afford this capitation, it is too much. I have been there for 22 months and if we don’t restructure this, we shall continue to be in trouble,” he said.

Ndung’u's sentiments come at a time when some unscrupulous government officials have been accused of manipulating enrolment figures as well as flouting procurement procedures to steal billions of shillings meant for free education.

The Kenyan DAILY POST