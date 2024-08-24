RUTO disappoints Gen Zs as he appoints MOSES KURIA, OWALO and ITUMBI to the Government as his focus shifts to 2027 – Look!





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again made the Gen Zs very angry following his dramatic shift where he has reappointed former Cabinet Secretaries Eliud Owalo and Moses Kuria to significant new roles, just months after dismissing them in response to Gen Zs' demands.

This move signals a renewed focus on rewarding his loyalists despite Kenyans being up in arms over previous appointments.

Ruto has elevated Eliud Owalo, previously the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication & Digital Economy, to the role of Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance & Delivery Management.

Owalo’s new role is positioned at a ministerial level, emphasizing his responsibility for overseeing the effective implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the government's priority projects.

Moses Kuria, who was formerly the Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Public Service, has been appointed as a Senior Advisor in the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

As a Senior Advisor, Kuria will provide high-level economic guidance and strategic advice, contributing to the formulation and execution of policies intended to invigorate Kenya’s economic landscape.

The reappointments come amid ongoing scrutiny of Ruto’s administration and its ability to fulfill its economic promises.

On the other hand, Ruto has appointed political and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi to head the Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

It must be noted that Itumbi played a crucial role in Ruto's 2022 election victory and might want him around to help him in again in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST