Hustler Fund Mtarudisha Mpende Msipende! CS OPARANYA threatens to go after defaulters even after inciting them not to pay





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has told Hustler Fund loan defaulters to repay their loans before he catches them.

While addressing delegates during the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSEA) annual conference, Oparanya disclosed the government’s intention to track all hustler fund defaulters.

He revealed that 19 million of the 21 million Kenyans who borrowed the hustler fund defaulted on the loan.

According to the CS, the Hustler Fund was public money that should be borrowed and repaid to allow other applicants to also benefit from it.

“This alert fund was very innovative and digital but the problem we have had with hustler fund is that in the first round, 21 million people borrowed it but out of that, 19 million people disappeared with the money and only 2 million are remaining,” Oparanya revealed.

The CS revealed that the government was in the process of coming up with a digital system for tracking the location of the Fund defaulters.

“So those 19 million people, I am coming for you to make sure that you pay so that others can benefit and even yourselves can benefit,” Oparanya stated.

“We are coming up with a system that will now track you to know where you are, you will soon see someone knocking on your door telling you to pay back the hustler fund.”

Similarly, CS Oparanya disclosed that the government was planning to reward all regular borrowers who had not yet defaulted on the loan.

According to the former Governor, there were Kenyans who had already been rewarded with a loan limit of up to two million shillings for borrowing regularly.

Kenyans will be waiting to see what will happen considering that he is the one who incited Kenyans not to pay the Hustler Fund loans before President William Ruto put him in charge.

