RUTO and GACHAGUA sued at the International Court over the killing of unarmed Gen Z protesters by rogue Police officers.

Friday, August 9, 2024 - President William Ruto and his deputy,, Rigathi Gachagua may soon have their day in court if actions by Bunge La Mwananchi are anything to go by.
The group has sued Ruto and Gachagua at the East African Court of Justice for their alleged hand in
human rights violations during the anti-government protests that rocked the
country in July.
The lobby group, which operates as
a grassroots movement, sought redress at the East Africa Court, citing numerous
grievances against the Kenyan government.
The office of the Attorney
General has been listed as the respondent on behalf of the Kenyan government.
Through its President Francis
Awino, the group aims to highlight and address critical issues such as
political and social justice, unemployment, police brutality, and human rights
violations.
The application also mentions
Interior Cabinet Secretary Nominee Kithure Kindiki and immediate former
Inspector General of National Police Japheth Koome.
“We want the courts to issue an
order committing the said five people to the criminal justice system so that
they are individually held responsible for the violations or orders they issued
for the state security officers to commit unprecedented violations and
horrendous crimes against the people of Kenya,” the applicant said.
Awino explained that the decision
to move to Arusha was informed by a lack of trust in the local criminal justice
system
“We felt that we won’t find
justice in our country on the basis that the people who were directly involved
will jeopardize the justice system,” he said.
