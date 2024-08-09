RUTO and GACHAGUA sued at the International Court over the killing of unarmed Gen Z protesters by rogue Police officers.





Friday, August 9, 2024 - President William Ruto and his deputy,, Rigathi Gachagua may soon have their day in court if actions by Bunge La Mwananchi are anything to go by.

The group has sued Ruto and Gachagua at the East African Court of Justice for their alleged hand in human rights violations during the anti-government protests that rocked the country in July.

The lobby group, which operates as a grassroots movement, sought redress at the East Africa Court, citing numerous grievances against the Kenyan government.

The office of the Attorney General has been listed as the respondent on behalf of the Kenyan government.

Through its President Francis Awino, the group aims to highlight and address critical issues such as political and social justice, unemployment, police brutality, and human rights violations.

The application also mentions Interior Cabinet Secretary Nominee Kithure Kindiki and immediate former Inspector General of National Police Japheth Koome.

“We want the courts to issue an order committing the said five people to the criminal justice system so that they are individually held responsible for the violations or orders they issued for the state security officers to commit unprecedented violations and horrendous crimes against the people of Kenya,” the applicant said.

Awino explained that the decision to move to Arusha was informed by a lack of trust in the local criminal justice system

“We felt that we won’t find justice in our country on the basis that the people who were directly involved will jeopardize the justice system,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST