EZEKIEL MUTUA slams Kenyans who are praying that RAILA ODINGA loses the African Union Chairmanship bid





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Music Copyright Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua has hit out at a section of Kenyans praying for Raila Odinga to lose the vote for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Some Kenyans on social media have stated that they want Raila Odinga to lose, accusing him of hijacking Gen Z protests and joining President William Ruto’s government through the backdoor.

Many youths have also accused Raila Odinga of betraying the cause for better governance by siding with someone they label an "oppressor."

Therefore, it is their wish for Raila to flunk the vote in Addis Ababa.

Reacting to the anti-Raila sentiment, Mutua found it inappropriate for compatriots to wish failure to one of their own.

"It's the height of naivety for a Kenyan to wish that Raila loses the AU bid to a candidate of another country.

"You may not like something about a player, but if they are playing for your country or team, you ignore the personal differences and wish them well.

"Go Baba go!" Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST