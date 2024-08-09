RUTO messed up with the wrong guys as WANJIGI sues his government for raiding his home and terrorizing his family

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has sued the government of President William Ruto, in particular law enforcement agencies, for staging the raid at his home yesterday when Gen Zs were protesting against the government.
In his suit filed at the
Milimani Law Courts, Wanjigi sued Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson
Ingonga and the Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, describing
the raid at the Muthaiga residence as "politically motivated".
During the raid, police are said
to have recovered an assortment of items from Wanjigi's vehicle, a Prado TX,
including four tear gas canisters, ostensibly used in the recent
anti-government protests.
However, the businessman has denied these allegations, insisting that the vehicle in question and teargas canisters are not his.
Wanjigi believes he is being framed to settle political
scores.
This comes even as Acting IG
Masengeli ordered Wanjigi to present himself to the police to record a
statement, specifically on the items recovered from the car and the links to
funding anti-government protests.
According to Wanjigi's family, who spoke to the press on Friday, the police conducted three separate raids at
the residence. Two on Thursday. One at around 7pm and another one at around
midnight.
The other raid was conducted in
the wee hours of Friday morning.
"They came around 7pm. I was beaten by 5 officers.
"My mother and sister were asked to lie on the floor, they were kicked in the head, they conducted a search.
"The WiFi Signal is all
down. We don't know what they want," Maina Wanjigi, Jimi's son told the
press.
