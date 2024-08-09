RUTO messed up with the wrong guys as WANJIGI sues his government for raiding his home and terrorizing his family





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has sued the government of President William Ruto, in particular law enforcement agencies, for staging the raid at his home yesterday when Gen Zs were protesting against the government.

In his suit filed at the Milimani Law Courts, Wanjigi sued Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga and the Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, describing the raid at the Muthaiga residence as "politically motivated".

During the raid, police are said to have recovered an assortment of items from Wanjigi's vehicle, a Prado TX, including four tear gas canisters, ostensibly used in the recent anti-government protests.

However, the businessman has denied these allegations, insisting that the vehicle in question and teargas canisters are not his.

Wanjigi believes he is being framed to settle political scores.

This comes even as Acting IG Masengeli ordered Wanjigi to present himself to the police to record a statement, specifically on the items recovered from the car and the links to funding anti-government protests.

According to Wanjigi's family, who spoke to the press on Friday, the police conducted three separate raids at the residence. Two on Thursday. One at around 7pm and another one at around midnight.

The other raid was conducted in the wee hours of Friday morning.

"They came around 7pm. I was beaten by 5 officers.

"My mother and sister were asked to lie on the floor, they were kicked in the head, they conducted a search.

"The WiFi Signal is all down. We don't know what they want," Maina Wanjigi, Jimi's son told the press.

The Kenyan DAILY POST