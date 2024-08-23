Residents of Bogeka Ward in Kisii plant bananas on the road- Claims they have never seen their MCA since he was elected







Friday, August 23, 2024 - The residents of Bogeka Ward in Kisii County staged a protest over the dilapidated roads in the area and accused their MCA of laxity.

They planted bananas on the road and claimed that they have never seen their MCA since he was elected.

The MCA used to camp in the area when he was looking for votes but after he was elected, he abandoned them.

In the video, the residents, both young and old, are seen planting bananas on the main road that connects to many households in the area.

The road is rendered impassable whenever it rains.





This should be a wakeup call to Kenyans to vote for good leaders.

Watch the video.

Bogeka ward, Kisii County, residents woke up to plant bananas on the road. They claim the MCA has never been seen since he got the votes. pic.twitter.com/PFAzqUYC64 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) August 22, 2024

