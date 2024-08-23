Kenyan cops deployed to Haiti have not been paid for 2 months and they have been instructed not to speak about it - DETAILS EMERGE







Friday, August 23, 2024 – The Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti to restore peace and order are reportedly suffering in silence as they battle the dreaded gangs.

According to a source within the police force, the officers are yet to receive their salaries, two months after they were deployed for the peace-keeping mission.

The gallant officers have been instructed by their bosses not to raise the issue about the delayed salaries.

When they left the country, they were given just Ksh 20,000 to cater for their personal needs.

The officers had been promised a monthly pay of Ksh 182, 242 and other allowances but they are yet to get their dues.

The cops also lack access to medication even as they risk their lives fighting the battle-hardened gangs.

This comes amid reports that the Kenyan troops on the United Nations backed mission are also facing equipment challenge.

They have requested for additional armoured vehicles and helicopters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST