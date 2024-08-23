Watch the moment a lady confronted a man in a Nairobi matatu and threatened to beat him up for stealing her phone (VIDEO)







Friday, August 23, 2024 - Passengers in a Nairobi matatu were treated to a dramatic incident after a lady confronted a man and accused him of stealing her phone.

The suspected thief is believed to have stolen the phone from the lady and then boarded the matatu.

In the video, the furious lady is seen getting hold of the suspect and demanding that he gives back the phone to her.

She lamented that he was assisting her look for a job, only for the man to steal her phone.

The suspect allegedly switched off the phone after stealing it.

“You are a thief. Bring back my phone,” she is heard lamenting as other passengers try to cool her down in vain.

The suspect attempted to jump out of the matatu as the confrontation ensued but she got hold of him and slapped him.

Watch the video.

A lady confronts a man for stealing her phone in a matatu. pic.twitter.com/WEHOue4kgj — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) August 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST