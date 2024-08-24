Is KALONZO also planning to join RUTO’s Government like RAILA? Kenyans react after he met with U.S. Ambassador MEG WHITMAN

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Leader Kalonzo Musyoka faced backlash after he met with U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at the SKM command centre.
Taking to his official X account
yesterday, Kalonzo shared photos of his meeting with Whitman, stating that they
held discussions on various issues, including the current state of politics in
the country.
"It was a pleasure to host U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at the SKM Command Centre early this morning. We discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country.
"I look forward to our continued engagements,"
Kalonzo remarked.
Moments later, the U.S.
ambassador also shared a photo of the meeting, stating, "I always enjoy
speaking with Kalonzo Musyoka about U.S.-Kenya relations and the important
role of political opposition in advancing democracy."
However, a section of Kenyans
online seemed not to be pleased with the meeting, as they called out the former
vice president.
According to a section of
netizens, the Wiper leader had no business meeting with the U.S. ambassador as
he was not in government.
Another section claimed that
Kalonzo was a sell-out, alleging that the former vice president may have set
his sights on joining President William Ruto’s government just like former
Prime Minister Raila Odinga did shortly after meeting the U.S. Ambassador.
