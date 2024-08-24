Is KALONZO also planning to join RUTO’s Government like RAILA? Kenyans react after he met with U.S. Ambassador MEG WHITMAN





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Leader Kalonzo Musyoka faced backlash after he met with U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at the SKM command centre.

Taking to his official X account yesterday, Kalonzo shared photos of his meeting with Whitman, stating that they held discussions on various issues, including the current state of politics in the country.

"It was a pleasure to host U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman at the SKM Command Centre early this morning. We discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country.

"I look forward to our continued engagements," Kalonzo remarked.

Moments later, the U.S. ambassador also shared a photo of the meeting, stating, "I always enjoy speaking with Kalonzo Musyoka about U.S.-Kenya relations and the important role of political opposition in advancing democracy."

However, a section of Kenyans online seemed not to be pleased with the meeting, as they called out the former vice president.

According to a section of netizens, the Wiper leader had no business meeting with the U.S. ambassador as he was not in government.

Another section claimed that Kalonzo was a sell-out, alleging that the former vice president may have set his sights on joining President William Ruto’s government just like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga did shortly after meeting the U.S. Ambassador.

