SHOCK as it emerges that tension between Bishop KIENGEI’s alleged girlfriend DAMA and his wife JOY has escalated, prompting church elders to intervene.





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Jesus Compassion Ministry church matron and Bishop Kiengei’s alleged girlfriend, Dama, is reportedly not on good terms with his wife Joy.

According to blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, the tension between the two women has escalated, prompting church elders to intervene.

Kiengei was summoned by the elders and told to put his house in order.

The elders have also tried to reconcile the two women.

Word has it that high-ranking officials at the church blame Dama for escalating the beef and openly disrespecting Joy, who was ordained as a Reverend a few months ago.

Over the weekend, Dama took to her Facebook account and made a post throwing shade at Joy and later deleted it.

She accused Joy of using the pulpit to settle personal scores.





Below is a post by popular Kikuyu blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga exposing the infighting between Dama and Kiengei’s wife?





The Kenyan DAILY POST.