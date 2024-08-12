RAILA ODINGA will regret going to bed with RUTO – See how FRANCIS GAITHO has insulted him for betraying Gen Zs.





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Vocal social media influencer Francis Gaitho has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for hijacking the Gen Z protests and aligning himself with President William Ruto's regime.

Instead of supporting Gen Z, who are calling on the government to tame corruption and address youth unemployment, Raila Odinga and his close lieutenants joined Ruto’s government to ‘eat and oppress' Kenyans together.

After Raila Odinga joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, Gaitho, a former Thika Town Parliamentary aspirant, expressed his disillusionment, stating that while he had voted for Raila in 2017, he now views him as "the scum of the earth, comparable only to feces."

This is what Francis Gaitho wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“In 2017 I voted for @RailaOdinga and my late parents almost didn’t talk to me for a very long time.

"I didn’t understand why they loathed this bastard so much. I thought I was being progressive because I couldn’t stand both Uhuru and Ruto.

"Now I understand why. Raila Odinga is the scum of the earth. Bottom-of-the-barrel humans are comparable only to feaces.

"Last year his own daughter @Winnie_Odinga was almost assassinated by rogue cops during maandamano, and this useless fossil with no honor or shame has been on-boarded into the bandwagon of UDA sycophants.

"Raila Odinga has proven that age is not a measure of wisdom.

"The generation of old useless bastards have regrouped to continue oppressing us.

"Young people it’s time you take charge of your destiny.

"Don’t be like the stupid idiots sharing the brand of @HassanAliJoho’s shoes.

"Hio ni utoto. Be about something,”

