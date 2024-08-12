Heartbreaking video of accident victims, including kids, being turned away at Shalom Hospital in Athi River where they were rushed to by a Good Samarian.





Monday, August 12, 2024 - A Good Samaritan rescued accident victims along Mombasa Road on Saturday night and rushed them to Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River, only to be turned away.

The heartless medics at the private hospital watched as the victims groaned in pain instead of attending to them.

In the video, a kid is heard crying for help as the Good Samaritan who had rushed the victims to the hospital pleads with the medics to give them first aid.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He was forced to take the victims to another hospital where they were admitted.

Kenyans on X have called out the Shalom hospital management for turning away the victims.

“Such hospitals need to be called out. In case of an accident, the nearest hospital should receive patients and provide emergency care before the victim can be transferred to a hospital of choice.

"That's neglect of duties in my book,’’ wrote an X user.

"Shalom Hospital has some very poor services. Most of us residents in Athiriver prefer seeking medical services in Kitengela," another user added.

Good morning Nyakundi. I a good Samaritan who picked up accident victims along Mombasa Road between Machakos Junction and Green Park estate on Saturday night. I took them to Athi River Shalom Community Hospital with my car and unfortunately they turned me away with the patients… pic.twitter.com/q5PqPoHgIn — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 12, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.