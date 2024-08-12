We are not in the opposition, we are in RUTO's Government - Shock as RAILA ODINGA’s ODM dumps AZIMIO





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Kakamega County Governor, Ferdinand Barasa, has claimed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is no longer in opposition.

Speaking during a church service in Kakamega on Sunday, Barasa said that the Raila Odinga-led party was now in government.

The governor emphasized that, as the chairman of ODM in Kakamega, he was committed to strengthening the party.

"We are going to make sure we strengthen our party. And now ODM is not even in the opposition, it is in government and working with government," Barasa stated.

His remarks come even after the newly appointed National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed maintained that ODM was still in opposition.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has maintained that his party remains in the opposition, despite five of his allies joining Ruto's government as cabinet secretaries.

The five are Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy CS), Wycliffe Oparanya ( Cooperatives and MSMEs CS), John Mbadi( Treasury and Economic Planning ), Opiyo Wandayi( Energy and Petroleum), Beatrice Moe ( East Africa Community Affairs CS).

The Kenyan DAILY POST