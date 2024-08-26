RAILA ODINGA outlines his vision for Africa once he wins the AUC Chairperson seat – This man is on a mission!





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has outlined his vision for Africa once he wins the African Union Commission Chairperson seat.

Raila, 79, is contesting the seat following the impending retirement of former Chadian Prime Minister Moussa Faki, who currently holds the position.

In his eight-point agenda, the former Premier listed economic transformation, enhancing intra-African trade, financial independence, gender equity and equality, agricultural transformation, climate action, continental integration, and peace and security as his focus areas.

“As a lifelong Pan-Africanist, I will offer participatory leadership to ensure delivery on the priorities of the African peoples as envisioned in the African Union Agenda 2063,” Raila said in his vision statement.

He further states that he envisions a united Africa that’s characterized by peace, prosperity, and sustainable progress for all while advocating for the continent to harness its vast human and natural resources to take its rightful position in the current century.

On continental integration, Raila said he has his eyes set on strengthening regional integration and cooperation to promote trade, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

“I will support Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and drive the implementation of initiatives to enhance continental unity and prosperity,” he said.

On Economic Transformation, he speaks of spearheading initiatives that create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, attract investment, and promote innovation and entrepreneurship which are key to achieving economic transformation.

“I will champion policies that create jobs, reduce poverty and improve lives.

"I commit to promoting industrialization, supporting manufacturing, and enhancing innovation through investments in education, technology, healthcare, affordable energy, and skills development.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST