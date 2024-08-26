IRUNGU KANG’ATA criticized after he attended his deputy’s wedding wearing a broken suit and sandals (PHOTOs).

Monday, August 26, 2024 - Kenyans on social media have criticized Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata over his choice of attire during his deputy’s wedding.
Governor Kang'ata attended the ceremony held over the weekend in
a bright blue blazer, a plaid shirt, dark trousers, and a pair of open-toe
sandals, a choice that has sparked a debate on social media.
Many on social media voiced their criticism, suggesting that his
attire was not befitting the occasion.
See photos and reactions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments