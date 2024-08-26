IRUNGU KANG’ATA criticized after he attended his deputy’s wedding wearing a broken suit and sandals (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Kenyans on social media have criticized Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata over his choice of attire during his deputy’s wedding.

Governor Kang'ata attended the ceremony held over the weekend in a bright blue blazer, a plaid shirt, dark trousers, and a pair of open-toe sandals, a choice that has sparked a debate on social media.

Many on social media voiced their criticism, suggesting that his attire was not befitting the occasion.

