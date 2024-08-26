Enough is enough! We are tired of your tribal politics – UDA MP slams GACHAGUA as he calls for the split of Mt. Kenya





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku has lambasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his tribal politics concerning the larger Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during a church service in Mung'au, Embu County, Ruku called for the split of Mt. Kenya into East and West so that Gachagua can continue his tribal politics on the Western side of the Mountain while CSs Justin Muturi and Prof. Kithure Kindiki can lead the Eastern side.

‘‘I think it is high time we divide the mountain so that we can have a Mt Kenya East and West.

"This daily politics of winning that Mt Kenya is this and that, we are tired of it,’’ he told the congregation.

Therefore, Ruku called upon Mt. Kenya East leaders and citizens to unite and negotiate for development issues independently under the leadership of their Cabinet Secretaries in the government, instead of depending on Gachagua and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri who are only interested in who controls Mt. Kenya.

Ruku further noted that they, as a region from the East, will chart their future political discourse under the leadership of Justin Muturi and Kithure Kindiki.

"Mt Kenya East, where I am currently standing, we have our leaders.

"We have Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi and Professor Kithure Kindiki, those are our leaders," Ruku added.

His utterance comes amid growing political tension in the region over who is the kingpin of the region as the country moves toward the 2027 elections.

