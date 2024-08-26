Enough is enough! We are tired of your tribal politics – UDA MP slams GACHAGUA as he calls for the split of Mt. Kenya

Monday, August 26, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku has lambasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his tribal politics concerning the larger Mt. Kenya region.
Speaking during a church service
in Mung'au, Embu County, Ruku called for the split of Mt. Kenya into East and
West so that Gachagua can continue his tribal politics on the Western side of
the Mountain while CSs Justin Muturi and Prof. Kithure Kindiki can lead the
Eastern side.
‘‘I think it is high time we divide the mountain so that we can have a Mt Kenya East and West.
"This daily
politics of winning that Mt Kenya is this and that, we are tired of it,’’ he
told the congregation.
Therefore, Ruku called upon Mt.
Kenya East leaders and citizens to unite and negotiate for development issues
independently under the leadership of their Cabinet Secretaries in the
government, instead of depending on Gachagua and Laikipia East MP Mwangi
Kiunjuri who are only interested in who controls Mt. Kenya.
Ruku further noted that they, as
a region from the East, will chart their future political discourse under the
leadership of Justin Muturi and Kithure Kindiki.
"Mt Kenya East, where I am currently standing, we have our leaders.
"We have Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi and
Professor Kithure Kindiki, those are our leaders," Ruku added.
His utterance comes amid growing
political tension in the region over who is the kingpin of the region as the
country moves toward the 2027 elections.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments