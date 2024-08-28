Prominent lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR responds to claims that he is wooing ladies on Tinder.





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir has blasted a man who is reportedly impersonating him on Tinder, a popular dating App.

The cunning man called Patrick has been using Kipkorir’s photos to woo ladies.

He uses photos of the wealthy lawyer displaying a lavish lifestyle to lure his victims.

One of Donald’s friends came across the profile on Tinder and forwarded it to him, asking if it was actually his.

Kipkorir took to his X account and distanced himself from the Tinder profile and made it clear that as a staunch Roman Catholic, he cannot join a dating App or pay ladies for ‘fun’.

"If you see my pictures on a dating app, kindly call the person on video call or ask to meet him. Don’t be conned,’’ he said.

See his post.













