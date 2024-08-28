MUSEVENI reveals that BABU OWINO has been working with Ugandan dissidents to overthrow him





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has claimed that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been working with members of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to allegedly overthrow his government.

Museveni, who made remarks during the launch of Raila Odinga’s African Union Chairperson bid in Nairobi, said that some individuals in Jakom’s camp did not know what they were doing.

The remarks followed a brief silence, after which Museveni elaborated that Babu Owino's name consistently appears in the intelligence reports he receives.

“There are some individuals in Raila's group who think I don’t know what they are doing.

"I am a consumer of intelligence services. I always see intelligence service reports. There's a character called Babu.

"I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups in Uganda,” the Ugandan president said.

He went on to say that despite knowing this, he has never accused Babu of it, until today.

“I have never accused him, but now I am accusing him.”

Babu Owino has been a vocal supporter of Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Babu has publicly declared his support for his movement and ideologies.

