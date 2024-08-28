KALONZO drops a bombshell on why he refused to attend RAILA’s AUC Chairmanship bid launch at State House even as it emerges UHURU had everything to do with it – Look!

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga launched his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship at State House in Nairobi yesterday.
The event was attended by President William Ruto and five other heads of state, along with other dignitaries.
However, conspicuously missing
from the event was Raila’s friend and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who has been
opposed to Raila’s move to join Ruto’s government.
While addressing the press in
Nairobi, Kalonzo revealed his failure to attend the Raila AU C job bid launch was
intentional as an affirmation that he is the new Opposition leader.
He noted that since he was the
new Opposition leader, it was impossible to attend the meeting held at State
House.
The Azimio principal disclosed
that attending the event at State House could have been a betrayal to the young
protesters whom he claimed lost their lives while fighting for the country's
liberation.
“We want to show that there is
an official opposition in this country. We welcome our senior leaders in the
region, the EAC presidents including President Museveni, Suluhu, and Salva
Kiir,” Kalonzo noted.
“Maybe we wouldn't have
had enough time like we had today if I had gone to State House. Remember some
of us have issues. I am sorry I will not go to State House.”
This comes even as it emerged
that it was former President Uhuru Kenyatta who called Kalonzo and told him not
to attend Raila’s event at State House.
Nonetheless, Kalonzo commended
the former Prime Minister for formally launching his quest for the top
continental role.
