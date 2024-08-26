MP SALAYSA responds to socialite HUDDAH MONROE after she demanded Ksh 6.3 million for him to spend time with her.





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Youthful Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has revealed that he is willing to pay his online crush, socialite and entrepreneur Huddah Monroe Ksh6.3 million.

Salaysa said Huddah is a priceless gem that does not age and he can afford her rate card.



The witty MP disclosed that he would give the businesswoman the whole world if given a chance.



“Women of Huddah’s calibre do not age. They move from zesty springtime to seasons clementine and to calm sagacious sagacity of age @huddahthebosschick know you are a priceless Gem💎 and if given a chance, I’ll give you the whole world sijui hawa wakenya wataenda wapi ata🤣😂😅 $50,000 mambo madogo haya babe," MP Salasya said.



Huddah had revealed that she could only spend time with the lawmaker if he could raise a cool Ksh6.3 million.



“Unaeza pea Salasya chance akifika bei?” (Would you give Salasya a chance if he could afford it?) One of her fans asked during a question and answer session.



“Haiuzwi but, $50,000 (Ksh6.3 million) kuweka tip pekee.” Huddah answered.



