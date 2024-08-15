Pop Queen MADONNA, 65, holds hands with new boyfriend AKEEM MORRIS, 28, ahead of 66th birthday celebrations in Italy (PHOTOs)







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Pop Queen, Madonna was pictured with her new boyfriend Akeem Morris, who is 37 years younger than her during a recent outing.

The American singer, 65, held on to 28-year-old Akeem's arm as they were seen taking in the sites in Portofino, Italy.

Akeem, who is a Jamaican-born soccer player, is spending time with the singer in Italy ahead of Madonna's 66th birthday, which is August 16.

Their sighting comes just over a month after he spent the Fourth of July with her, which she shared on her Instagram page.

Madonna and Akeem appeared to have first met in 2022. He appeared in her August 2022 cover issue of Paper Magazine.