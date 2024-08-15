“This is the reason why you have not seen husband”- Actor WILLIAMS UCHEMBA berates women who ask men for things they can't afford







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Actor Williams Uchemba says the reason why some women have remained single is because they demand that men get them things they (women) can't afford.

In a video he posted today August 14, Uchemba said;

‘’There is a mentality that is crippling most women in this generation. When you say there is no husband, this is the reason why. I don't know why you think you have any business requesting for things from a man that you can never get to afford in your wildest dream even if you work for ten years. It is a spirit and until you deal with it, there are some of you that will end up not getting married because no man will want to put you in their house.

It has become like a pandemic now where most women now think that it is okay to make very crazy requests''

Speaking further, the father of one said;

‘’Why are you asking for a GWagon or iPhone 15 when you know that you cannot even afford iPhone 10 with how much you have in your account, It is a spirit of greed. It has so many things to do with some element of ‘Jezebelian spirit’ and until you deal with it, no man will put you in his house.''

He opined that for married people, a wife should appeal to her husband for something and not request or demand it.

