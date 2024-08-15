We weren't broke. That was our choice - Couple shows off their church wedding outfits







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - A lady called Adaeze has shown off the outfits she and her husband wore for their church wedding attended by 10 close friends and family.

“Yes! This is our wedding Outfit. And it was a wedding of just 10 close friends and family. We are broke, no money for big wedding or maybe. Nah! That was our choice. Igbotic couple with steeze and composure," she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday

"These days, people sew their wedding dress with isi Agu of any colour of their choice and wed inside church, na you wan rent wedding gown.”