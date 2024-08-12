Please stop this impeachment madness, I am the Mt Kenya Kingpin – Defiant GACHAGUA tells UDA MPs





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged United Democratic Alliance Members of Parliament to drop the impeachment motion against him.

Some UDA MPs from the Mt Kenya region are collecting signatures seeking to impeach Gachagua over what they termed as undermining the President, gross misconduct, and sponsoring and financing Gen Z protests.

However, speaking in Kagumo on Saturday, Gachagua, urged the MPs planning to table an impeachment motion against him to abandon the idea.

"Who is the king of this region? We love development.

"We respect our leaders and we respect you because we elected you and I was your running mate.

"I have seen some leaders creating unreasonable debate and I'm urging members of parliament to stop it.

"If I'm not complaining, who else is complaining? Let them stop," Gachagua said.

At the same time, Gachagua dismissed political claims that he had lost favor with his boss, President William Ruto, claiming he is firmly inside the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST