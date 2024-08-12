Empty Promises: Keringet Market in Kuresoi that RUTO laid a foundation stone for its construction last month has now been turned into a Potato Farm by the residents (PHOTOs).





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Last month, President William Ruto visited Kuresoi North for a development tour where he laid a foundation stone for the construction of a fresh produce market.

Ruto, who was accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other area leaders, said that the market will benefit the local farmers and promised that it will be completed in a few months.

However, the project has stalled barely a month after Ruto launched it.

The proposed market has now been turned into a potato farm by the residents.

A concerned Kenyan visited the site and called out President Ruto for issuing empty promises.

See photos.





Ruto launched the project barely a month ago.





