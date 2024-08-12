You will pay a heavy price in 2027 for undermining GACHAGUA – KIMANI NGUNJIRI warns RUTO





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has warned President William Ruto that he risks losing re-election in 2027 for undermining his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Since the beginning of the year, some people close to Ruto, led by his aide Farouk Kibet, have been frustrating Gachagua, even threatening to draft an impeachment motion against him.

However, speaking on Monday, Ngunjiri, who left Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party last month, stated that the President will pay a heavy price in 2027 for undermining Gachagua, who is the undisputed leader of the Mt Kenya people.

Ngunjiri said that undermining Gachagua is equivalent to punishing the Mt Kenya electorate, who overwhelmingly supported Ruto's presidential bid in 2022.

The Mt Kenya region gave Ruto 47 percent of the votes that helped him become President.

However, Ruto is slowly abandoning the region by sidelining Gachagua, who is the region’s political kingpin.

