Olympic hockey star arrested after allegedly buying cocaine in Paris

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - An Australian field hockey player has been arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris.
Kookaburras striker Tom Craig, 28, was arrested on Tuesday
night, August 6, following a police swoop in the northern Pigalle area of the
French capital.
FranceInfo, a highly-respected public broadcaster, reported
Craig 'was arrested while (allegedly) in possession of approximately one gram
of cocaine'.
Local prosecutors said Craig was spotted 'at the foot of a
building in the ninth arrondissement', shortly after midnight.
The source told FranceInfo: 'The police arrested two men in
the middle of a transaction.'
The investigation was being carried out by the Narcotics
Brigade of Paris police.
In a statement, the Australia Olympic Committee said it 'has
confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested
in Paris on August 6'.
'No charges have been laid,' it said.
'The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support
for the team member.'
It's understood Craig was arrested just 15 minutes after
leaving an Australian team function.
The unnamed seller was described as 17-year-old who was
'behaving like a dealer', said a prosecuting source.
He was allegedly carrying seven vials of coc@ine, 75 ecstasy
tablets, and three grams of Mephedrone.
As the alleged dealer is legally a minor, he cannot be
named.
Craig was still in custody by late Wednesday morning Paris
time.
