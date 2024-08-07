Olympic hockey star arrested after allegedly buying cocaine in Paris







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - An Australian field hockey player has been arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris.

Kookaburras striker Tom Craig, 28, was arrested on Tuesday night, August 6, following a police swoop in the northern Pigalle area of the French capital.

FranceInfo, a highly-respected public broadcaster, reported Craig 'was arrested while (allegedly) in possession of approximately one gram of cocaine'.

Local prosecutors said Craig was spotted 'at the foot of a building in the ninth arrondissement', shortly after midnight.

The source told FranceInfo: 'The police arrested two men in the middle of a transaction.'

The investigation was being carried out by the Narcotics Brigade of Paris police.

In a statement, the Australia Olympic Committee said it 'has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6'.

'No charges have been laid,' it said.

'The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support for the team member.'

It's understood Craig was arrested just 15 minutes after leaving an Australian team function.

The unnamed seller was described as 17-year-old who was 'behaving like a dealer', said a prosecuting source.

He was allegedly carrying seven vials of coc@ine, 75 ecstasy tablets, and three grams of Mephedrone.

As the alleged dealer is legally a minor, he cannot be named.

Craig was still in custody by late Wednesday morning Paris time.