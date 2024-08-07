MARTHA KARUA now reveals how RUTO trapped RAILA and completely neutralized him – Look! This guy is a political genius!





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto set a trap for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, and the former Prime Minister fell into it unwittingly.

In a statement, Karua noted that Ruto trapped Raila with the African Union Chairmanship position.

She explained that Raila withdrew from active Opposition to focus on securing the African Union Commission (AUC) seat, a position for which he needed the backing of the Kenyan government.

“Raila sort of withdrew to campaign for the AU seat for which he needs government backing.

"He has to be proposed by the government of Kenya and I think this is where the trap fell and you can see the timing of entering the government is the submission of his formal submission,” Karua stated.

The timing, as Karua noted, was crucial. Raila's shift towards seeking the AU seat coincided with a period when support from the government became indispensable.

According to Karua, this was where the trap was laid by President Ruto.

By requiring Odinga to seek government endorsement, the President effectively neutralized a key opposition leader, ensuring that Raila's ambitions were tethered to the administration's approval.

The Kenyan DAILY POST