Spain stars, RODRI and ALVARO MORATA are handed bans by UEFA for singing 'Gibraltar is in Spain' in the wake of Euro 2024 triumph over England







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Spain's European Championship-winning stars, Rodri and Alvaro Morata have been banned by UEFA over their controversial comments in the wake of their European Championship triumph.

Spain saw off England to win a record fourth European crown in Berlin last month.

During their post-match celebration, Rodri and Captain Morata were caught singing 'Gibraltar is Spanish', which prompted UEFA to open disciplinary proceedings against the pair after the Gibraltar FA lodged a formal complaint.

Both were then charged in late July, with UEFA's disciplinary body possessing the power to hand down suspensions for both country and club European competitions simultaneously.

Now, Uefa's Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body has banned the pair for one game after being deemed guilty of 'failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.'

Spain's next match is the opening fixture of the Nations League away to Serbia on September 5.

The Gibraltar FA said it was 'pleased' UEFA had 'acknowledged the severity of this incident' and acted accordingly.

'This decision sends a clear message that football must remain a platform for promoting peace, understanding, and fair play, free from divisive and offensive actions such as the chants,' the Gibraltar FA added.

The peninsula of Gibraltar lies on the southern tip of Spain, though it is a British territory and has been since 1713, rejecting the opportunity to come under Spanish sovereignty on several occasions.

The Gibraltar FA described the comments from Morata and Rodri as 'extremely provocative and insulting'.

'The Gibraltar FA has noted the extremely provocative and insulting nature of the celebrations around the Spanish Men's national team winning Euro 2024,' the statement read.

'The Association is this morning taking advice on the filing of a complaint to European Football's governing body, UEFA, in relation to the unacceptable chanting and songs, relating to Gibraltar, sung by Spain's Men's National Team players after winning Euro 2024.