Nitapanda bhangi tena - Daring Kikuyu man says as police uproot bhang planted in his homestead (VIDEO).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Police stormed into a homestead after getting intelligence reports and arrested a man who had planted bhang.

The suspect, Kung’u Wainaina, spoke to a reporter as police uprooted the bhang and declared that he would plant it again.

“ Nitapanda bhangi tena( I will plant the bhang again)” the daring man declared, adding that it was just a ‘small misunderstanding’ despite planting of bhang being a serious criminal offense.

At some point, police shared a light moment with the suspect who claimed that bhang is medicine and a cure for corona.

In life you need this kind of confidence 😂 pic.twitter.com/MNVgaVL5e9 — Painkiller😜™ (@Macha_icon) August 1, 2024

