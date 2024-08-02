Nitapanda bhangi tena - Daring Kikuyu man says as police uproot bhang planted in his homestead (VIDEO).

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Police stormed into a homestead after getting intelligence reports and arrested a man who had planted bhang.
The suspect, Kung’u Wainaina, spoke to a reporter as police
uprooted the bhang and declared that he would plant it again.
“ Nitapanda bhangi tena( I will plant the bhang again)” the
daring man declared, adding that it was just a ‘small misunderstanding’ despite
planting of bhang being a serious criminal offense.
At some point, police shared a light moment with the suspect
who claimed that bhang is medicine and a cure for corona.
