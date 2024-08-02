You will not just demonstrate anywhere going forward – KINDIKI sends a warning to Gen Zs during vetting as he sets new tough rules for protests





Friday, August 2, 2024 – Things will never be the same again for the Gen Z protests if Parliament approves the nomination of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior.

While appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Kindiki vowed to change the rules of engagements as far as demonstration is concerned.

He noted that there were proposed guidelines on how future incidents similar to the ones witnessed in recent weeks would be handled, including rules on designated picketing areas.

Kindiki told MPs that going forward, protesters will have to be confined in designated areas where they will do their demonstrations to avoid a repeat of what happened on June 25 when Gen Z protesters invaded Parliament and wanted to kill some MPs for voting in favour of President William Ruto’s draconian Finance Bill, which has since been withdrawn.

And that is not all, the Interior CS nominee also wants the organizers of the protesters to take some responsibility in case of some damages or even deaths.

Besides, Kindiki wants the organizers of the protests to inform the police well in advance and present the number of those participating in the demonstrations so the police to provide adequate security during the protests.

