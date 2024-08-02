You will not just demonstrate anywhere going forward – KINDIKI sends a warning to Gen Zs during vetting as he sets new tough rules for protests

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Things will never be the same again for the Gen Z protests if Parliament approves the nomination of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior.
While appearing before the
National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Kindiki vowed to change the rules
of engagements as far as demonstration is concerned.
He noted that there were
proposed guidelines on how future incidents similar to the ones witnessed in recent weeks would be handled, including rules on designated picketing
areas.
Kindiki told MPs that going
forward, protesters will have to be confined in designated areas where they
will do their demonstrations to avoid a repeat of what happened on June 25
when Gen Z protesters invaded Parliament and wanted to kill some MPs for
voting in favour of President William Ruto’s draconian Finance Bill, which has
since been withdrawn.
And that is not all, the
Interior CS nominee also wants the organizers of the protesters to take some
responsibility in case of some damages or even deaths.
Besides, Kindiki wants the
organizers of the protests to inform the police well in advance and present the
number of those participating in the demonstrations so the police to provide
adequate security during the protests.
