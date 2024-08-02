Karenga Airstrip that MURKOMEN claimed Ksh 54.6 million was used to upgrade has a murram runway and shoddy structures- Money was stolen (VIDEO).


Friday, August 2, 2024 - A concerned Kenyan has put former Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on the spot after sharing a video showing the deplorable state of Karenga Airstrip in Kericho.

When Murkomen appeared before the Senate, he claimed that the Ministry used Ksh 54.6 million to upgrade the airstrip.

However, a visit to the airstrip reveals that the money was squandered.

The airstrip has a murram runway and a few shoddy structures.

The contract to upgrade the airstrip was given to Murkomen’s brother-in-law Nelson Koech, the MP for Belgut constituency.

Murkomen was one of the most corrupt Cabinet Secretaries in the dissolved Cabinet.

Ruto reappointed him despite the public uproar and assigned him the sports docket.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments