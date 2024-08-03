My time at Manchester United was a failure — Former Man U coach, DAVID MOYES, says

Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Former Everton manager, David Moyes has described his time at Manchester United as the greatest regret and failure of his managerial career.
Moyes left Everton to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson as head
coach in July 2013 after the legendary Ferguson called time on his career.
Moyes lifted the Community Shield in a 2-0 victory against
Wigan Athletic in Moyes’ first competitive match at the helm but the season
ended badly.
Under Moyes, United endured their worst-ever start to a
Premier League season as the club languished in seventh place on 57 points from
34 games, 13 points from a Champions League berth. He was sacked in April 2014.
Speaking on William Hill’s Up Front with Simon Jordan (Via
Mirror) Moyes said: “My time at Manchester United was a failure. If I’ve got
any regrets in my career, it’s taking one of the biggest jobs in world football
and not being able to make it work. When it’s my time to retire, that’ll always
be my biggest regret.
“I found it really difficult when I lost the Manchester
United job, there were so many stories that came out that were untrue – and I
couldn’t stop them. I think the setup I went into that job with, was a setup
that was successful at Everton. I was trying not to change Sir Alex Ferguson’s
system.
“At the time, the values at Manchester United were
brilliant. It was all about supporting the manager, they brought young players
through – they were all the correct things – and I went in there thinking that
it was going to suit me.
“The owners were saying to me that they’d been given a lot
of criticism but that I was to take my time and there was no hurry. When the
wheels started coming off, I felt huge pressure. I thought that a lot of the
criticism I was receiving was unfair.”
“In terms of the signings I wanted, we had a terrible
window,” said Moyes. “I spoke to Cesc and he’d been out of the team at
Barcelona, so he agreed that if he wasn’t in the team for their first game of
the season then he’d come to United. He was going to be the big signing.
“The other player I wanted was Gareth Bale. United always
had great wide players like David Beckham and Ryan Giggs, so I thought he would
fit. We made the bigger offer to Tottenham and to the player, we had a
helicopter waiting for him, but he had his heart set on Real Madrid.”
