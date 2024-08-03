Olympic swimmer collapses in front of horrified spectators in Paris







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Slovakian athlete, Tamara Potocka collapsed in front of horrified spectators after completing a swim at the Olympic Games at the Paris Aquatics Centre.

The 21-year-old competed in the women's 200-metre individual medley at 10:30am BST this morning. She clambered out of the pool having come in seventh, missing out on qualification for the later rounds.

She was seen sitting poolside for a few seconds, before slumping backwards. Medics who rushed to help quickly placed an oxygen mask over the face of the young Slovak, who was lying motionless, before carefully loading her onto a stretcher and rushing her out of the arena.