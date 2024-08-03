ANDY MURRAY jokes in final message as he retires from tennis after Olympics loss

Saturday, August 3, 2024 - British tennis icon Andy Murray, 37, ended his tennis career with a loss at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans suffered a 6-2, 6-4
defeat against America’s Talylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals on
Thursday, August 1.
The former world number one and a winner of three Grand Slam
titles had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event.
He said, "I'm proud of my career, my achievements and
what I put into the sport. Obviously, it was emotional because it's the last
time I played a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I'm happy
with how it finished."
He continued, "I'm glad I got to go out here at the
Olympics and finish on my terms because at times in the last few years that
wasn't a certainty."
A few hours after his exit, Murray took to X and shared a
cheeky post stating he never liked tennis.
Murray, regarded as one of the ‘Big Four’ in tennis, tweeted, “Never even liked tennis anyway.”
0 Comments