ANDY MURRAY jokes in final message as he retires from tennis after Olympics loss







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - British tennis icon Andy Murray, 37, ended his tennis career with a loss at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans suffered a 6-2, 6-4 defeat against America’s Talylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 1.

The former world number one and a winner of three Grand Slam titles had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event.

He said, "I'm proud of my career, my achievements and what I put into the sport. Obviously, it was emotional because it's the last time I played a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I'm happy with how it finished."

He continued, "I'm glad I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms because at times in the last few years that wasn't a certainty."

A few hours after his exit, Murray took to X and shared a cheeky post stating he never liked tennis.

Murray, regarded as one of the ‘Big Four’ in tennis, tweeted, “Never even liked tennis anyway.”