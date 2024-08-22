Muslim faithfuls call out General Manager of Mombasa Beach Hotel for converting one of the prayer rooms into a guest room - He runs the public institution like a private enterprise

Thursday, August 22, 2024- Muslim faithfuls are calling for action against the General Manager of Mombasa Beach Hotel alleging that he has repurposed one of the two prayer rooms into a guest room - a decision that left over 100 Muslim men and women forced to pray in an overcrowded space which they argue is not suitable for worship and goes against Islamic practices.
They warn that the situation could lead to protests if
authorities do not address the issue promptly particularly since Mombasa Beach
Hotel is a public institution and this management decision is seen as unfair to
Muslim clients.
"Hi Nyakundi. There's an issue which a group of muslim
faithfuls request you to share on both your fb and X page regarding Mombasa
Beach Hotel. The General Manager-Mr.Ronald Simiyu is unfairly treating muslim
clients/guests by converting one of the two prayer rooms for the ladies and
gentlemen to be used as guest room and now a large group of muslim men and
women are praying in one tiny room which is not only congested but un Islamic
too.
All modern business
institutions in kenya today respect the faith of their clients and provide them
with a conducive space for their spiritual connection but it's unfortunate
Mombasa Beach Hotel has designated a guest room with beds inside to be used for
prayer by a group of more 100 muslims during the day and change the same for
guest to spend in the at night.
The said GM who's only
in an acting capacity will definitely provoke the huge muslim clients to
protest against a public institution which he's running as his private business
enterprise.
We argue the authority concerned with hotel to urgently action against the GM before this business loses customers in large numbers."
Via
Cyprian Nyakundi
