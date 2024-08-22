Muslim faithfuls call out General Manager of Mombasa Beach Hotel for converting one of the prayer rooms into a guest room - He runs the public institution like a private enterprise







Thursday, August 22, 2024- Muslim faithfuls are calling for action against the General Manager of Mombasa Beach Hotel alleging that he has repurposed one of the two prayer rooms into a guest room - a decision that left over 100 Muslim men and women forced to pray in an overcrowded space which they argue is not suitable for worship and goes against Islamic practices.

They warn that the situation could lead to protests if authorities do not address the issue promptly particularly since Mombasa Beach Hotel is a public institution and this management decision is seen as unfair to Muslim clients.

"Hi Nyakundi. There's an issue which a group of muslim faithfuls request you to share on both your fb and X page regarding Mombasa Beach Hotel. The General Manager-Mr.Ronald Simiyu is unfairly treating muslim clients/guests by converting one of the two prayer rooms for the ladies and gentlemen to be used as guest room and now a large group of muslim men and women are praying in one tiny room which is not only congested but un Islamic too.

All modern business institutions in kenya today respect the faith of their clients and provide them with a conducive space for their spiritual connection but it's unfortunate Mombasa Beach Hotel has designated a guest room with beds inside to be used for prayer by a group of more 100 muslims during the day and change the same for guest to spend in the at night.

The said GM who's only in an acting capacity will definitely provoke the huge muslim clients to protest against a public institution which he's running as his private business enterprise.

We argue the authority concerned with hotel to urgently action against the GM before this business loses customers in large numbers."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi