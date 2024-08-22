Thugs caught on CCTV breaking into a house at Loresho Greens Apartments (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Two burglars were captured on CCTV breaking into a house at Loresho Greens Apartments in the middle of the night.

In the footage, the suspects are seen ransacking the house looking for valuables after gaining access.

One of the suspects had covered his face with a hoodie.

The suspects managed to get away with a PlayStation after ransacking the house.

The burglary incident happened at around 2:30 am when the owner of the house was away.

Watch the video.

Burglary at Loresho Greens Apartments



"Dear Nyakundi, please help us get these thieves identified. They stole a PlayStation at Loresho Greens Apartments." pic.twitter.com/XwjoTkHUts — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 22, 2024

