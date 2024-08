Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Gen Zs have come up with an ingenious way of tainting the image of President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel.

They bombarded Google reviews with negative comments concerning the hotel.

Most foreign tourists depend on Google reviews to know about the services offered in hotels they intend to book.

The nasty comments posted on the Google platform will have a negative impact on Weston Hotel.

Read some of the comments.

