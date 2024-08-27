MUSEVENI is not at peace as he accuses BABU OWINO of giving him sleepless nights – See the disturbing intelligence he has received about BABU?





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is giving Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni some sleepless nights.

This was revealed by Museveni himself during the launch of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Chairmanship at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch, Museveni accused Babu Owino, who is a close ally of Raila, of trying to sabotage him over his close links with his enemies in Uganda, particularly Bobi Wine, who is against his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

According to Museveni, he always receives disturbing intelligence reports about Babu Owino.

“There are some individuals in Raila’s group who I don’t think know what they are doing. You know I am a consumer of intelligence service.

"So, I always see intelligence reports. There is a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups,” said Museveni.

The Ugandan President, however, said he doesn’t link Raila to Babu and he knows the ODM leader as a nationalist.

“I am accusing Babu, but those are individuals, they are not Raila. I know Raila as a nationalist and Pan-Africanist,” Museveni added.

Babu has been previously spotted campaigning for former Ugandan Presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine.

In 2018, the Ugandan government banned Babu from entering Uganda, accusing him of undermining President Museveni’s administration.

