Blow to BABU OWINO as KALONZO takes over from RAILA as the Official Opposition Leader and vows to give RUTO a run for his money





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka seems to have taken over from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the new Official Opposition Leader after Baba’s exit from active politics in Kenya.

This comes as Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was positioning himself as Raila's successor, promising to accomplish much as the Opposition Leader.

In a statement yesterday, Kalonzo announced that he was now ready to take over from Raila

According to Kalonzo, his team may have few numbers in Parliament but has huge support from Kenyans.

Kalonzo’s team includes Babu Owino, Peter Salasya, Eugene Wamalwa, and Jeremiah Kioni among others.

“Yes, I am ready to be the Leader of the Official Opposition. This is the team.

"You will see the Opposition like never before. We may be light in numbers in Parliament, but outside, we have the People of Kenya,” Kalonzo stated.

His remarks come days after Odinga announced that he would not be very active in Kenyan politics moving forward; and instead, will focus on his African Union Chairmanship bid.

Raila noted that it will be a transitional phase from active participation in Kenyan politics and moving to African continental politics.

Raila will face Mahamoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti, Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar, and Anil Gayan of Mauritius in the AUC chairperson election scheduled in early 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST