Kenya’s Nuclear program has attracted the attention of the U.S. as JOE BIDEN sends a 3rd senior Government official to Nairobi in 1 month





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden might have seen something he wants in Kenya and would do anything to get it.

This is after he sent a third senior government official to Kenya within one month to clear the way for deeper diplomatic relations.

The announcement of Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins' visit to Nairobi, is the third high-profile U.S. official to visit Kenya within a month.

This flurry of diplomatic activity points to the strategic importance the U.S. places on its relationship with Kenya, especially following the protests that rocked the country starting in mid-June.

Ambassador Jenkins is expected to engage African policymakers and industry leaders on the future of nuclear energy in Africa.

Her visit follows closely on the heels of Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya's visit, during which she held critical discussions with Kenyan officials regarding police operations during the recent protests.

Zeya’s visit was marked by tense conversations surrounding the use of excessive force by Kenyan police.

These visits are seen as part of the U.S.'s broader strategy to address security concerns while fostering closer ties with African nations.

In this same month, Senator Chris Murphy visited Kenya, meeting with government, business, civil society, and NGO leaders to discuss the role of U.S. investments.

The backdrop of these visits is Kenya's hosting of the US-Africa Nuclear Summit, where the focus will be on the continent's shift towards nuclear energy.

For Kenya, this summit is pivotal as it explores the feasibility of establishing its first nuclear power plant, a project estimated to cost Ksh500 billion.

U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, is scheduled to deliver remarks on the U.S.'s commitment to supporting Africa's nuclear energy ambitions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST