Kenya’s Nuclear program has attracted the attention of the U.S. as JOE BIDEN sends a 3rd senior Government official to Nairobi in 1 month

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden might have seen something he wants in Kenya and would do anything to get it.
This is after he sent a third
senior government official to Kenya within one month to clear the way for
deeper diplomatic relations.
The announcement of Under
Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Ambassador
Bonnie D. Jenkins' visit to Nairobi, is the third high-profile U.S. official to
visit Kenya within a month.
This flurry of diplomatic
activity points to the strategic importance the U.S. places on its relationship
with Kenya, especially following the protests that rocked the country starting
in mid-June.
Ambassador Jenkins is expected
to engage African policymakers and industry leaders on the future of nuclear
energy in Africa.
Her visit follows closely on the
heels of Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights
Uzra Zeya's visit, during which she held critical discussions with Kenyan
officials regarding police operations during the recent protests.
Zeya’s visit was marked by tense conversations surrounding the use of excessive force by Kenyan police.
These
visits are seen as part of the U.S.'s broader strategy to address security
concerns while fostering closer ties with African nations.
In this same month, Senator
Chris Murphy visited Kenya, meeting with government, business, civil society,
and NGO leaders to discuss the role of U.S. investments.
The backdrop of these visits is
Kenya's hosting of the US-Africa Nuclear Summit, where the focus will be on the
continent's shift towards nuclear energy.
For Kenya, this summit is
pivotal as it explores the feasibility of establishing its first nuclear power
plant, a project estimated to cost Ksh500 billion.
U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg
Whitman, is scheduled to deliver remarks on the U.S.'s commitment to supporting
Africa's nuclear energy ambitions.
